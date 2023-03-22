 
Showbiz
Wednesday Mar 22 2023
By
Web Desk

Ushna Shah's new problem after marriage

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Mar 22, 2023

Pakistani actress Ushna Shah (right) and her husband, Hamza Amin, can be seen holding hands. — Instagram/ushnashah
Pakistani actress Ushna Shah (right) and her husband, Hamza Amin, can be seen holding hands. — Instagram/ushnashah

Pakistani actress Ushna Shah, who recently tied the knot with Pakistani golfer Hamza Amin, shared her new problem after marriage. 

Taking to Twitter, Ushna — whose claim to fame was her appearance in Geo Television’s drama serial Bashar Momin aired in 2014 — sought advice from her fans and followers on how she can convince her husband on getting two new puppies. 

"The problem isn’t getting two new puppies.. the problem is to convince my husband to get two new puppies. Any tips?" she wrote. 

Social media users quickly responded to her query with many giving her pieces of advice. 

Let's take a look at what users are saying: 

Meanwhile, some users told the actress to get the puppies and that her husband will eventually start liking them. 

The star got married to her beau Hamza Amin — who is an Australian golfer — in the last week of February.

The ceremony was attended by close friends and stars of the showbiz industry.

More From Showbiz:

Gaurav Chopra talks about his career choices and parental loss

Gaurav Chopra talks about his career choices and parental loss

Shabana Azmi reveals ‘most romantic gift’ she received from Javed Akhtar

Shabana Azmi reveals ‘most romantic gift’ she received from Javed Akhtar

Anubhav Sinha reveals reason behind ‘re-release’ of Bheed’s trailer

Anubhav Sinha reveals reason behind ‘re-release’ of Bheed’s trailer

Aditya Seal was ‘nervous’ around Anushka Ranjan during their first meet

Aditya Seal was ‘nervous’ around Anushka Ranjan during their first meet

Diljit Dosanjh responds to Kangana Ranaut’s ‘Pols Aagai Pols’ threat

Diljit Dosanjh responds to Kangana Ranaut’s ‘Pols Aagai Pols’ threat

Shilpa Shetty expresses ‘satisfaction’ for her performance in Hungama 2 and Nikamma

Shilpa Shetty expresses ‘satisfaction’ for her performance in Hungama 2 and Nikamma

Kangana Ranaut posts warning for Diljit Dosanjh ‘You’ll be arrested’

Kangana Ranaut posts warning for Diljit Dosanjh ‘You’ll be arrested’

Arjun Rampal gives his two cents on Dhaakad’s failure

Arjun Rampal gives his two cents on Dhaakad’s failure

Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor's 'Bawaal' NOT releasing on April 7

Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor's 'Bawaal' NOT releasing on April 7
Shah Rukh Khan fans over the moon on 'Pathaan' extended version

Shah Rukh Khan fans over the moon on 'Pathaan' extended version

Imran Khan and wife Avantika Malik are finally divorced?

Imran Khan and wife Avantika Malik are finally divorced?
Hina Khan trips to spiritual city, performs Umrah

Hina Khan trips to spiritual city, performs Umrah