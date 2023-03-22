Ushna Shah's new problem after marriage

Pakistani actress Ushna Shah (right) and her husband, Hamza Amin, can be seen holding hands. — Instagram/ushnashah

Pakistani actress Ushna Shah, who recently tied the knot with Pakistani golfer Hamza Amin, shared her new problem after marriage.

Taking to Twitter, Ushna — whose claim to fame was her appearance in Geo Television’s drama serial Bashar Momin aired in 2014 — sought advice from her fans and followers on how she can convince her husband on getting two new puppies.

"The problem isn’t getting two new puppies.. the problem is to convince my husband to get two new puppies. Any tips?" she wrote.

Social media users quickly responded to her query with many giving her pieces of advice.

Let's take a look at what users are saying:

Meanwhile, some users told the actress to get the puppies and that her husband will eventually start liking them.

The star got married to her beau Hamza Amin — who is an Australian golfer — in the last week of February.

The ceremony was attended by close friends and stars of the showbiz industry.