Ushna Shah lashes out at critics commenting on her viral wedding dress

Ushna Shah poses with her husband Hamza Amin for a picture on her wedding. — Instagram/@dailyjiddat

Pakistani drama actress Ushna Shah has responded sharply to the haters who criticised her bridal dress.

Ushna tied the knot with Pakistani golfer Hamza Amin in a star-studded ceremony on Sunday.

The pictures and videos of the actress in her magnificent red lehnga went viral on social media, with some people hating her dress while some were in awe.

The ceremony was attended by close friends and stars of the showbiz industry.



In the viral photos and videos on social media, it can be seen that Ushna chose a red dress for the wedding ceremony, while her husband wore a white sherwani. But apparently some social media users took offence to Ushna's outfit, calling it a "promotion of Indian culture over Pakistani culture".

Some users even had a problem with the bride dancing at her own wedding.

But Ushna Shah didn't have time for haters.

In a message on her Instagram Story, the stylish diva told her critics to buzz off.

"To those who have a problem with my dress: you weren't invited, nor did you pay for my shade of red," she wrote.



She said her jewellery and outfit were both "purely Pakistani".

"My heart, however, [is] half Austrian," the actor wrote in a humorous reference to her husband who holds Pakistani and Austrian citizenship.