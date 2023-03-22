Netflix ‘Stranger Things’ star Gaten Matarazzo feels excited about season 5

Netflix Stranger Things star Gaten Matarazzo shared his excitement about series end, and his expectations for Dustin in the 5th and final season.

Matarazzo, like his cast mates in Stranger Things is also gearing up for the final season of the series.

During an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the actor opened up about the expectations he has for the series.

“There’s an excitement there cause you always want to wrap it up and you want to see how these characters are going to finally develop one last time and how they’re going to finish their journeys,” he told.

He continued, “There’s like a deep fear that’s been like – not only has it been amazing but it’s been like pretty great job security.”

Matarazzo laughed when he added he was “back to freelance” after wrapping up the Netflix series.

The 20-year-old also detailed expectations for his character Dustin in the upcoming finale.

"I don’t know,” he said. “I think it’s in the best hands it can be. Matt [Duffer] and Ross [Duffer] know these characters better than I think we might. It’s really interesting cause they trust us all very much to make our own decisions and go about the scenes the way we’ve always instinctually wanted to. I’ve never really given myself an opportunity to think of what they might want to do and now it’s the best time to start."

Materazzo added, "I’d love to see a good launchpad for growth and I’d love to see these characters thrive and move on from the trauma they’ve endured over the past few years."

The actor has been a part of Stranger Things cast since its release in 2016 and enjoys the recognition he gets from fans of the show.

"I think it’s interesting to constantly be reminded how much people have resonated with it," he said.

"It’s something that’s so important to all of us and has been essential to the growth that I’ve had over the past – over all of my teenage years into my 20s. It’s the defining aspect of the past 10 years of my life" he added.