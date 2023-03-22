Aditya Seal was ‘nervous’ around Anushka Ranjan during their first meet

Aditya Seal talks about the first impression of Anushka Ranjan

Aditya Seal and Anushka Ranjan have one of the best love stories B-town has witnessed till date. The couple met each other at a party, dated for a brief period of time and got married in the dreamiest way possible.

Aditya briefly remembers the first time he met Anushka, he thought she was ‘too cool’ for him. Talking about it, he said, “Our circles are not at all similar. Her friends are poles apart from my friends. I don’t know what made me say Yes because it was a Sunday and back then I didn’t even think that the event was happening on a Sunday. Our mutual photographer friend, Rahul said that I should attend the event and I said “let’s do it.” I was so nervous when I met her.”

He further added, "She is 5’10 or 11, has a very commanding personality, and is very strong in the way she speaks. I had not done my costume trials earlier so I had reached the event a few hours early. She was sitting with her team and she asked me to try out the outfit. I thought to myself “OMG, I am nervous around this girl for some reason.” I thought she was too cool and when she asked for my opinion about the outfit, I had no idea what to say. I said - "If it’s good for you, it’s good for me". I was very nervous around her so I was keeping my conversations very very short."