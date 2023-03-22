 
Showbiz
Wednesday Mar 22 2023
By
Web Desk

Aditya Seal was ‘nervous’ around Anushka Ranjan during their first meet

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Mar 22, 2023

Aditya Seal talks about the first impression of Anushka Ranjan
Aditya Seal talks about the first impression of Anushka Ranjan 

Aditya Seal and Anushka Ranjan have one of the best love stories B-town has witnessed till date. The couple met each other at a party, dated for a brief period of time and got married in the dreamiest way possible.

Aditya briefly remembers the first time he met Anushka, he thought she was ‘too cool’ for him. Talking about it, he said, “Our circles are not at all similar. Her friends are poles apart from my friends. I don’t know what made me say Yes because it was a Sunday and back then I didn’t even think that the event was happening on a Sunday. Our mutual photographer friend, Rahul said that I should attend the event and I said “let’s do it.” I was so nervous when I met her.”

He further added, "She is 5’10 or 11, has a very commanding personality, and is very strong in the way she speaks. I had not done my costume trials earlier so I had reached the event a few hours early. She was sitting with her team and she asked me to try out the outfit. I thought to myself “OMG, I am nervous around this girl for some reason.” I thought she was too cool and when she asked for my opinion about the outfit, I had no idea what to say. I said - "If it’s good for you, it’s good for me". I was very nervous around her so I was keeping my conversations very very short."

More From Showbiz:

Anubhav Sinha reveals reason behind ‘re-release’ of Bheed’s trailer

Anubhav Sinha reveals reason behind ‘re-release’ of Bheed’s trailer

Diljit Dosanjh responds to Kangana Ranaut’s ‘Pols Aagai Pols’ threat

Diljit Dosanjh responds to Kangana Ranaut’s ‘Pols Aagai Pols’ threat

Shilpa Shetty expresses ‘satisfaction’ for her performance in Hungama 2 and Nikamma

Shilpa Shetty expresses ‘satisfaction’ for her performance in Hungama 2 and Nikamma

Kangana Ranaut posts warning for Diljit Dosanjh ‘You’ll be arrested’

Kangana Ranaut posts warning for Diljit Dosanjh ‘You’ll be arrested’

Arjun Rampal gives his two cents on Dhaakad’s failure

Arjun Rampal gives his two cents on Dhaakad’s failure

Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor's 'Bawaal' NOT releasing on April 7

Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor's 'Bawaal' NOT releasing on April 7
Shah Rukh Khan fans over the moon on 'Pathaan' extended version

Shah Rukh Khan fans over the moon on 'Pathaan' extended version

Imran Khan and wife Avantika Malik are finally divorced?

Imran Khan and wife Avantika Malik are finally divorced?
Hina Khan trips to spiritual city, performs Umrah

Hina Khan trips to spiritual city, performs Umrah
'Natu Natu' gets 'Tesla light show' tribute in New Jersey

'Natu Natu' gets 'Tesla light show' tribute in New Jersey
Swara Bhasker pens 'thank you' note for Pak designer for making her wedding outfit

Swara Bhasker pens 'thank you' note for Pak designer for making her wedding outfit
Shah Rukh Khan's blockbuster film 'Pathaan': Now streaming on Prime Video

Shah Rukh Khan's blockbuster film 'Pathaan': Now streaming on Prime Video