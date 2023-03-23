Royal family remains undecided on Prince Harry's six demands

Prince Harry would attend his father King Charles'coronation if his six demands are met, according to a report in the express.co.uk.

The report said that the prince wants his children Archie and Lilibet to accompany him to the ceremony and wants assurance regarding the roles they would have at the event.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex want to stay at the Frogmore Cottage from where they were evicted by the king recently.

Prince Harry wants to sit with King Charles and his brother Prince William to discuss the issues between them.

Another issue which he wants to discuss is his and his family's security during their stay in the UK.

Reports also said that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have asked the royal family to be included in the famous balcony appearance after the coronation of the king.

The couple are keen for their son's birthday to not "get lost during the coronation and have "asked for some kind of celebration or acknowledgement to be factored into the day's celebrations" for Archie.

