 
entertainment
Thursday Mar 23 2023
By
Web Desk

Royal family remains undecided on Prince Harry's six demands

By
Web Desk

Thursday Mar 23, 2023

Royal family remains undecided on Prince Harrys six demands

Prince Harry would attend his father King Charles'coronation if his six demands are met, according to a report in the express.co.uk.

The report said that the prince wants his children Archie and Lilibet to accompany him to the ceremony and wants assurance regarding the roles they would have at the event.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex want to stay at the Frogmore Cottage from where they were evicted by the king recently.

Prince Harry wants to sit with King Charles and his brother Prince William to discuss the issues between them.

Another issue which he wants to discuss is his and his family's security during their stay in the UK.

Reports also said that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have asked the royal family to be included in the famous balcony appearance after the coronation of the king.

The couple are keen for their son's birthday to not "get lost during the coronation and have "asked for some kind of celebration or acknowledgement to be factored into the day's celebrations" for Archie.

More From Entertainment:

David Beckham discusses kids, grandkids and LA with Snoop Dogg

David Beckham discusses kids, grandkids and LA with Snoop Dogg
Meghan Markle wanted to 'prevent' friends from media attacks

Meghan Markle wanted to 'prevent' friends from media attacks
Prince Harry admits Diana's 'inheritence' is kept for Archie, Lili

Prince Harry admits Diana's 'inheritence' is kept for Archie, Lili
Prince Harry felt 'absurdity' in being financially 'cut off' from King Charles

Prince Harry felt 'absurdity' in being financially 'cut off' from King Charles
Prince Harry, Meghan were surrounded by 'drones' as press found out about America

Prince Harry, Meghan were surrounded by 'drones' as press found out about America
Prince Harry would 'roll a joint' amid feeling of 'safety' in America

Prince Harry would 'roll a joint' amid feeling of 'safety' in America
Lindsay Lohan, Jake Paul charged for touting crypto

Lindsay Lohan, Jake Paul charged for touting crypto
'This is Going to Hurt', 'The Responder' lead BAFTA TV nominations

'This is Going to Hurt', 'The Responder' lead BAFTA TV nominations
Prince Harry's book becomes butt of the joke

Prince Harry's book becomes butt of the joke
King Charles’ affectionate term for Camilla will warm your heart

King Charles’ affectionate term for Camilla will warm your heart
Prince William makes secret visit to Poland to meet troops helping Ukraine

Prince William makes secret visit to Poland to meet troops helping Ukraine
Kate Middleton, Prince William's coronation plan about Louis revealed

Kate Middleton, Prince William's coronation plan about Louis revealed