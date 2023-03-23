 
entertainment
Thursday Mar 23 2023
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry, Meghan were surrounded by 'drones' as press found out about America

By
Web Desk

Thursday Mar 23, 2023

Prince Harry is touching upon the nightmare when media found out about his whereabouts in America.

Writing in his memoir ‘Spare’, the Duke of Sussex admits he decided to move houses again after the British paps kept venturing outside his abode.

Harry pens: “The press somehow learned we were at Tyler’s. It had taken six weeks exactly, same as Canada. Suddenly there were drones overhead, paps across the street. Paps across the valley. They cut the fence. We patched the fence. We stopped venturing outside.

Harry continues: “The garden was in full view of the paps. Next came the helicopters. Sadly, we were going to have to flee. We’d need to find somewhere new, and soon, and that would mean paying for our own security.”

