 
Showbiz
Thursday Mar 23 2023
Shah Rukh Khan reacts after watching Irfan Pathan's son dancing to 'Jhoome Jo Pathaan'

Thursday Mar 23, 2023

Shah Rukh Khan reacts to the adorable video through twitter
The King of Bollywood Shah Rukh Khan, who has uncountable number fans in the whole world, gets introduced to another adorable little fan; this time it is cricketer Irfan Pathan’s son.

Irfan shared a video through twitter where his youngest son can be seen happily dancing to SRK’s introduction song in blockbuster film Pathaan.

The video shows the cricketer playing Jhoome Jo Pathaan on his phone. The moment his little one hears the song, he gets up in excitement and starts dancing over the Pathaan anthem with all his heart while holding the phone in his hands.

While dropping the video, the Pathan gave special mention to Shah Rukh and wrote: “Khansaab @iamsrk please add one more cutest fan in your list.”

The video has been going viral on the internet. It has not only caught attention of the audience but also the King himself has reacted on the adorable video.

Taking it to his twitter handle, Khan retweeted and wrote: “Yeh tumse zyaada talented nikla…. Chota Pathan.”

Film Pathaan, even after almost two months of its release, is running successfully in theatres. Directed by Siddharth Anand under the banner of Yash Raj Films, the film managed to earn more than 1000 crore at the box office globally, reports Indiatoday.

Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abarham starrer Pathaan is also now streaming on amazon Prime. 

