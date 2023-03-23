 
Thursday Mar 23 2023
Adam Sandler mocks my boyfriends choices, says Jennifer Anniston

Adam Sandler's advice to Jennifer Anniston was always about her love life.

During an appearance on The Tonight Show, the Friends star revealed her co-star's two cents on her boyfriends.

"If I get anything from him, it's 'What are you doing?' Usually based on someone I'm dating," adding, "'What are you doing?! What's wrong with you?!'", Aniston joked.

The 54-year-old said she returned the gesture by giving tough time to her Sandler on his health and wellness.

"I very much love to take care of him," she told host Jimmy Fallon. "He's so concerned with taking care of everybody else, which he really does, and he doesn't take care of himself."

"I'm sorry to call you out on national television, Adam, but you have to know this," she continued. "And I have a little arsenal of herbs in my trailer, and I make him smoothies when I can and give him all sorts of Chinese herbs when he's exhausted. I'm like the mobile pharmacy. I'm the set medic," the actor added.

And Sandler heeds her advice… sometimes. Aniston added that his wife, Jackie Sandler, often tells her, "'Thanks, it lasted about a minute,'" said The Morning Show star.

The pair was recently cast in Murder Mystery 2, slated to release on March 31 on Netflix.

Meanwhile, the blonde actor was previously married to A-list stars Brad Pitt and Justin Theroux.

