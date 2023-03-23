 
Emma Chamberlain addresses $10,000 Instagram DM allegations

YouTube star Emma Chamberlain is not selling Instagram DMs for $10 thousand, the 21-year-old revealed.

The clarification comes after a merch website on Twitter offered to sell an Instagram DM from Emma for $10,000.

The tweet shocked netizens including her followers.

“why is emma chamberlain charging 10K for an instagram DM this is wild,” one tweeter said.

In a statement to E! News, however the internet personality and model set the record straight on the counterfeit listing.

“A few days [ago] I started seeing comments asking why I was selling a DM for $10k. I assumed this was an online scam, as I had never offered to sell a DM for any amount of money, let alone $10k,” Emma shared.

“People were saying this was for sale on my merch site, so I checked the site to see if it had been hacked and couldn't find anything out of the ordinary.”

“I immediately got in touch with my merch company Cozack who further investigated and put the site under construction while looking into the issue,” she continued.

Emma’s site which is still “under construction,” features only a message from Cozack on the homepage. Turns out, the $10k message was planned for testing purposes and was never meant to go live.

“There have been false and inaccurate claims that Emma Chamberlain was offering DM’s in exchange for $10k,” the statement begins.

“As background in 2018, Cozack (Emma’s merch company) was testing a prospective reward program related to Emma’s Merch without her knowledge. In testing they created an outrageous, never activated reward level that was not intended to be active or purchased.”

“The test program was never discoverable on the main page or product listing site, which is another reason that Emma had no knowledge of this,” the message continued. “With the internet’s tendency to create false narratives around sensationalized stories we wanted to provide you with the truth firsthand and from the source.” 

