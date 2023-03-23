 
Showbiz
Thursday Mar 23 2023
By
Web Desk

Varun Dhawan teases fans with Ananya Panday's upcoming show 'Call Me Bae'

By
Web Desk

Thursday Mar 23, 2023

Call Me Bae is being directed by Collin D’Cunha under the banner of Dharmatic Entertainment Production
'Call Me Bae' is being directed by Collin D’Cunha under the banner of Dharmatic Entertainment Production

Ananya Panday is going to rule the OTT space now with her upcoming Amazon Prime show Call Me Bae.

Earlier today, the show has been announced with a fun video featuring Ananya and Varun Dhawan.

Varun is the one who announced the new show. In the video, he introduced the actress as 'Bae'. Meanwhile, she is seen directing her inner fashionista.

The Bhediya actor teases Panday in the video therefore, she schools him with her monologue. Before schooling him, she takes inspiration from The Devil Wears Prada and also prays before Meryl Streep.

The video announcement reveals that the fun show has entered the filming phase.

Show Call Me Bae is about a billionaire fashionista who gets disowned by her family due to a scandal. Therefore, she now must secure herself on her own. While moving forward towards her journey, she breaks stereotypes and discovers who she really is.

Ananya Panday’s show is directed by Collin D’Cunha under the banner of Dharmatic Entertainment Production. Karan Johar, Somen Mishra and Apoorva Mehta are the executive producers of the show, reports Indiatoday. 

More From Showbiz:

'RRR' song 'Natu Natu' gets tribute from 'Quick Style'

'RRR' song 'Natu Natu' gets tribute from 'Quick Style'
Sara Ali Khan wanted 'Atrangi Re' director to replace her in the film: See his reaction

Sara Ali Khan wanted 'Atrangi Re' director to replace her in the film: See his reaction
Atif Aslam announces arrival of 'new queen' of his heart

Atif Aslam announces arrival of 'new queen' of his heart
Alia Bhatt, Katrina, Priyanka's 'Jee Le Zaraa': Farhan Akhtar steps out for 'location scout'

Alia Bhatt, Katrina, Priyanka's 'Jee Le Zaraa': Farhan Akhtar steps out for 'location scout'
Zayed Khan announces comback to silver screen after '12 years'

Zayed Khan announces comback to silver screen after '12 years'
Netflix season 'Indian Matchmaking' season 3 set to release on THIS date

Netflix season 'Indian Matchmaking' season 3 set to release on THIS date
Aishwarya Rai reveals she was 'removed' from one of Shah Rukh Khan films

Aishwarya Rai reveals she was 'removed' from one of Shah Rukh Khan films
Shah Rukh Khan reacts after watching Irfan Pathan's son dancing to 'Jhoome Jo Pathaan'

Shah Rukh Khan reacts after watching Irfan Pathan's son dancing to 'Jhoome Jo Pathaan'
Sonam Kapoor and her cute little family welcome 'spring season'

Sonam Kapoor and her cute little family welcome 'spring season'
Gaurav Chopra talks about his career choices and parental loss

Gaurav Chopra talks about his career choices and parental loss

Shabana Azmi reveals ‘most romantic gift’ she received from Javed Akhtar

Shabana Azmi reveals ‘most romantic gift’ she received from Javed Akhtar

Anubhav Sinha reveals reason behind ‘re-release’ of Bheed’s trailer

Anubhav Sinha reveals reason behind ‘re-release’ of Bheed’s trailer