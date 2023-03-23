Tom Brady plays with fans amid Gisele Bündchen explains failed marriage

Tom Brady has retired from football, but the football has not left him.

The former Tampa star was spotted playing with fans amid his ex-wife opening up on failed marriage.

The 45-year-old took to Instagram to share snippets of an event organized by Atograph.io, the company of the former star himself, which makes digital sports merch.

Former teammate Rob Gronkowski joined the seasoned player to surprise fans.

"Got together with my @autograph.io family in Tampa to celebrate the end of The Huddle, our first Signature Experience. This past season was the closest I've ever been with some of my biggest fans, and I couldn't think of a better way to close it all out. The future of fandom is bright!" the quarterback posted on Instagram.





Meanwhile, his former partner Gisele Bündchen is making things straight for the record on Tom Brady's divorce.

During an interview with Vanity Fair, the Brazilian beauty said that rumours of her ultimatum to the football star about continuing his career were “the craziest thing I’ve ever heard.”



“Listen, I have always cheered for him, and I would continue forever. If there’s one person I want to be the happiest in the world, it’s him, believe me,” Bündchen added.

The supermodel continued, “I want him to achieve and to conquer. I want all his dreams to come true. That’s what I want, really, from the bottom of my heart.”

The 42-year-old also revealed that football was just a piece of a bigger puzzle in their split.

The power couple ended their marriage after 13 years in October 2022.