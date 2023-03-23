 
Showbiz
Thursday Mar 23 2023
By
Web Desk

'RRR' song 'Natu Natu' gets tribute from 'Quick Style'

By
Web Desk

Thursday Mar 23, 2023

Natu Natu also receives a Tesla light show tribute in New Jersey
'Natu Natu' also receives a Tesla light show tribute in New Jersey 

Oscar winning song Natu Natu from SS Rajamouli’s blockbuster film RRR gets a special tribute by the popular Norwegian dance group Quick Style.

Quick Style shared their dance video on their respective Instagram handle while also congratulating the team and actors Ram Charan and Jr NTR for receiving the honorable award.

They wrote: “The famous Natu Natu steps with a little quickstyle remix. Congratulations on winning the Oscar’s @alwaysramcharan & @jrntr.”

Natu Natu’s craze has taken over the world by a storm. The song has been making everyone grooving globally.

After the big Academy Awards win, the song and the team of RRR has been getting several tributes from all across the world.

Just yesterday, a video came out that showed Natu Natu getting a tesla light show tribute in New Jersey. The video shows a number of cars parked in an organized manner making the initials of the film RRR. Cars blinked their lights along with beats of Natu Natu. The special tribute set the internet on fire.

Film RRR received immense love and appreciation from all parts of the world. The film is based on the story of two freedom fighters. Besides, Ram Charan and Jr NTR, the film also features Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt and Shriya Saran in significant roles. 

More From Showbiz:

Varun Dhawan teases fans with Ananya Panday's upcoming show 'Call Me Bae'

Varun Dhawan teases fans with Ananya Panday's upcoming show 'Call Me Bae'
Sara Ali Khan wanted 'Atrangi Re' director to replace her in the film: See his reaction

Sara Ali Khan wanted 'Atrangi Re' director to replace her in the film: See his reaction
Atif Aslam announces arrival of 'new queen' of his heart

Atif Aslam announces arrival of 'new queen' of his heart
Alia Bhatt, Katrina, Priyanka's 'Jee Le Zaraa': Farhan Akhtar steps out for 'location scout'

Alia Bhatt, Katrina, Priyanka's 'Jee Le Zaraa': Farhan Akhtar steps out for 'location scout'
Zayed Khan announces comback to silver screen after '12 years'

Zayed Khan announces comback to silver screen after '12 years'
Netflix season 'Indian Matchmaking' season 3 set to release on THIS date

Netflix season 'Indian Matchmaking' season 3 set to release on THIS date
Aishwarya Rai reveals she was 'removed' from one of Shah Rukh Khan films

Aishwarya Rai reveals she was 'removed' from one of Shah Rukh Khan films
Shah Rukh Khan reacts after watching Irfan Pathan's son dancing to 'Jhoome Jo Pathaan'

Shah Rukh Khan reacts after watching Irfan Pathan's son dancing to 'Jhoome Jo Pathaan'
Sonam Kapoor and her cute little family welcome 'spring season'

Sonam Kapoor and her cute little family welcome 'spring season'
Gaurav Chopra talks about his career choices and parental loss

Gaurav Chopra talks about his career choices and parental loss

Shabana Azmi reveals ‘most romantic gift’ she received from Javed Akhtar

Shabana Azmi reveals ‘most romantic gift’ she received from Javed Akhtar

Anubhav Sinha reveals reason behind ‘re-release’ of Bheed’s trailer

Anubhav Sinha reveals reason behind ‘re-release’ of Bheed’s trailer