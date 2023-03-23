Jennifer Aniston points at 'supportive husband' while promoting ‘Murder Mystery 2’

Jennifer Aniston is currently busy promoting her much-anticipated upcoming Netflix film Murder Mystery 2.

The Friends actress’ recent appearance on Wednesday's episode of Live with Kelly and Ryan surprised fans after she made an unexpected remark, pointing at the audience.

The surprising moment happened when Aniston was speaking with the hosts, upon returning from commercials, Kelly and Ryan pointed out who was trying to hide in the audience in support of Aniston.

Looking at the audience, the Morning Show actress asked, "Did you see Adam Sandler just sitting in the audience?" to which Kelly replied, "We just noticed this!"

The viewers at home received a surprise cameo from the First 50 Dates actor, who is co-starring with Aniston in the upcoming comedy flick.



Sandler was hiding behind his sunglasses and large North Face puffer jacket. He had his mic at the ready as he quipped, "I just wanted to say that I'm enjoying the show."

Aniston motioned to him and said, "Isn't that a supportive husband?" referencing their characters from the upcoming Netflix flick.

Aniston and Sandler starring the Murder Mystery 2 is slated for a March 31st release on the streaming platform, also including a supporting cast of Mark Strong and Jodie-Turner Smith.