Coca Jones on being mistaken for Jennifer Hudson: 'Such a compliment'

Coca Jones revealed she was often mistaken for Jennifer Hudson while appearing on the latter show.

During an appearance on the Jennifer Hudson show, the 25-year-old was questioned if she was mistaken for Respect actor.

Jones replied, “I get that so often that honestly at this point I just play into it.” She then began jokingly singing the opening lines to Hudson’s incredible rendition of the Dreamgirls track “And I Am Telling You I’m Not Going.”

“Do we look alike to y’all?” Hudson asked the audience, who replied in cheers.

The host also agreed that she received resemblance comments with the Let It Shine actor.

“People say, ‘Who would you want to play you?’ And I see your name keep popping up,” she said before the “ICU” singer replied, “Stop playing with me. I’m ready at this point.”

Jones continued, “I take it as such a compliment, because you know you have been so impactful in my life. Just watching you, another beautiful dark-skinned woman, killing it. That’s my motivation.”