Thursday Mar 23 2023
Rajkummar Rao stuns Hansal Mehta in Bheed

Thursday Mar 23, 2023

Hansal Mehta lauds Rajkummar Raos performance in Bheed
Hansal Mehta lauds Rajkummar Rao's performance in Bheed 

Director Hansal Mehta took to his Twitter account earlier today and reviewed Anubhav Sinha’s Bheed which comes out in theatres on 24th of March. Lauding Rajkummar Rao’s performance, he called him ‘superlative’ and urged everyone to watch the film.

Bheed is a film based on the events of covid-19 lockdown and the situations are compared to the partition that took place in 1947. The film stars Rajkummar Rao, Bhumi Padnekar and Dia Mirza in prodigal roles.

Hansal heavily lauded the film and called it ‘one of the best ensembles since Maqbool’. Taking to his Twitter, he said, "#Bheed in theatres tomorrow. This film besides being an important document of our times is dramatic and engaging with perhaps one of the best ensembles since Maqbool. @RajkummarRao is superlative in his portrayal of a conflicted ‘in-charge’. @anubhavsinha is on top of his game."

He further added, "Pankajji (Pankaj Kapur), Virubhai (Veerendra Saxena), Ashutosh Rana, Aditya Shrivastava, Bhumi and the entire cast put together by @CastingChhabra is terrific. Particularly heartbreaking is Aditi Subedi. Don’t miss #Bheed."

