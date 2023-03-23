 
Thursday Mar 23 2023
K-pop groups TXT and New Jeans set to perform at Lollapalooza

Thursday Mar 23, 2023

They announced their lineup for the event on March 21st
K-pop band New Jeans is set to be performing at Lollapalooza while TXT will be appearing as the headliner for the music festival. TXT made Lollapalooza history last year by becoming the first K-pop group to perform at the festival.

They announced their lineup for the event on March 21st, revealing that TXT, Kendrick Lamar, Lana Del Rey, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Billie Eilish, Karol G and The 1975 will be headlining the festival.

TXT are now the first-ever K-pop group to be headlining Lollapalooza. Meanwhile, the rookie group New Jeans will become the first ever girl group to be performing there. The 2023 festival will be taking place in Chicago’s Grant Park from August 3rd to 6th.

