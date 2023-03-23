 
Thursday Mar 23 2023
‘The Glory’ actress Shin Ye Eun reveals how the show changed her life

Thursday Mar 23, 2023

The actress has been receiving attention for her portrayal of the younger version of the show’s antagonist
Korean actress Shin Ye Eun discusses how the Netflix series The Glory impacted her life. The actress has been receiving a lot of attention for her portrayal of the younger version of the show’s antagonist Yeon Jin.

The actress made an appearance on the show My Little Old Boy from SBS where she discussed the audience’s reaction to her role in the show. She also re-enacted a scene from the series where she smiles at the main character before burning her with a hot iron.

She revealed that before she starred in the show, her agency had told her that she would gain a lot of followers because of the project but in reality a lot of people actually unfollowed her.

She even admitted that: “Many people told me they don’t wanna see me smile, and they don’t want to see my face.” 

