Thursday Mar 23 2023
Anshula Kapoor looks ethereal in black bodysuit, Janhvi Kapoor reacts

Thursday Mar 23, 2023

Anshula Kapoor looks stunningly beautiful in black body suit
Arjun Kapoor’s sister Anshula Kapoor shares a picture of herself in a stunning black bodysuit. She also shared her thoughts on how she used to be insecure about her body but now she has developed self-confidence to try everything that she didn’t allow herself to adopt.

In the pictures she shared, she is wearing a black body suit and also her curls are left untied. In last picture, she shared a quote by Bridgett Devoue that said, "Imagine all the things we could be if we weren't controlled by insecurity."

In her caption, she wrote, "Over the years, I’ve endlessly told myself that bodysuits aren’t flattering for my body shape. I’ve stopped myself from wearing them more times than I can count. But I had a realization earlier this year. There’s a lot of hidden joy in being able to try everything I never let myself explore before, at least once.”

She further added, “I want to experience that thrill. Am I owning it? Who cares!! Am I having fun? Oh 100% yes! Still learning and trying not to let my stretch marks, cellulite, tummy rolls etc get the best of me & my insecurities. This is me just letting my curls loose, having the best time with the team I trust most, and loving every minute of it.” Janhvi Kapoor commented with fire emojis while Rhea Kapoor wrote ‘We want closeups.’

