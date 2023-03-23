 
Showbiz
Thursday Mar 23 2023
Akshay Kumar gets injured during shoot of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan

Thursday Mar 23, 2023

Akshay Kumar injures himself during the shoot of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan 

Akshay Kumar gets his knee injured during a stunt scene in Bade Miyan Chote Miyan alongside Tiger Shroff in Scotland. Akshay often performs his action scenes himself and avoids any artificial resource, which gets risky sometimes.

The actor is currently occupied with the shoot for Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and as per a report by Hindustan Times, he has injured himself however the injury is not very serious. A source from Hindustan Times said, “Akshay was shooting for an action sequence with Tiger, and it was a particular stunt he was performing when this injury happened. He has braces on his knee right now.”

He further added, “Though the action portions have been put on hold for the time being, Akshay continues to shoot the rest with his close-ups, so that there are no delays in wrapping up the Scotland schedule.”

The film is helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar and stars Sonakshi Sinha and Prithviraj Sukumaran in prodigal roles.

