Thursday Mar 23 2023
Ben Affleck and Matt Damon shared bank account in struggling days: 'It was unusual, but we needed the money'

Thursday Mar 23, 2023

Ben Affleck and Matt Damon had the same bank account during their struggling days as actors.

On a recent episode of The Bill Simmons Podcast, Ben Affleck and Matt Damon revealed that they shared a bank account during the 1980s to help each other with their auditions and give a kick-start to their acting careers.

As per Variety, Damon shared, "It was unusual, but we needed the money for auditions, a weird thing in retrospect."

"We were going to help each other and be there for each other. It was like, 'You’re not going to be alone. I’m not going to be alone. Let’s go out there and do this together,'" Affleck chimed in.

Damon, 52, also added, "As long as one of us had money we knew the power wasn’t going to get shut off. After doing [1992′s] 'Geronimo' I probably had 35 grand in the bank. I was like 'we’re good for a year.'"

"You were allowed to go to [auditions in] New York with the money. You were allowed to take out $10 and get quarters and go to [the arcade] and play video games," Damon said. "Eventually we were allowed to try to buy beer, which never fucking worked."

