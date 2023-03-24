 
Friday Mar 24 2023
Prince Harry was not 'surprised' when Palace 'cut ties' after Megxit

Friday Mar 24, 2023

Prince Harry admits he understood he was going to be stripped of all his titles months before the Palace made the announcement.

In 2020, both Harry and his wife Meghan Markle had lost their patronages after a year in review of Megxit.

Writing in memoir ‘Spare’, the Duke of Sussex admits: “In all honesty, I hadn’t been totally surprised when the Palace cut ties. I’d had a sneak preview months earlier. Just before Remembrance Day I’d asked the Palace if someone could lay a wreath for me at the Cenotaph, since, of course, I couldn’t be there. Request denied.”

Harry continues: “In that case, I said, could a wreath be laid somewhere else in Britain on my behalf? Request denied. In that case, I said, perhaps a wreath could be laid somewhere in the Commonwealth, anywhere at all, on my behalf? Request denied. Nowhere in the world would any proxy be permitted to lay any sort of wreath at any military grave on behalf of Prince Harry, I was told”

