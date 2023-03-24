 
entertainment
Friday Mar 24 2023
By
Web Desk

Author claims Prince Harry still using drugs

By
Web Desk

Friday Mar 24, 2023

Author claims Prince Harry still using drugs

A royal said Prince Harry is still using drugs, after a US organization demanded the Duke of Sussex's US visa application be made public.

The British media and royal commentators are once again discussing Harry's use of drugs which he mentioned in his book.

Speaking on GB News, royal author Angela Levin said "Prince Harry started taking drugs at 17 and he’s obviously still carrying on. It must be having a bad effect on his thought process.'

Levin said Prince Harry "Should not get away with it' if he lied about drug use on his US visa application."

Many experts believe that Harry may have to leave the US for writing about his drug use in his book.

The Duke of Sussex is expected to visit the UK for coronation of his father King Charles.

He and his wife have been invited to the ceremony which takes place in May.

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry appoints his friend to board of his charity

Prince Harry appoints his friend to board of his charity

Russia uses Prince William's Poland visit to escalate tensions

Russia uses Prince William's Poland visit to escalate tensions

Pakistan Day: King Charles talks about 'great' 2006 visit in letter to Dr Arif Alvi

Pakistan Day: King Charles talks about 'great' 2006 visit in letter to Dr Arif Alvi
Red carpet threat for King Charles visit to France

Red carpet threat for King Charles visit to France
King Charles told Prince Harry his lawsuit against media was 'suicide mission'

King Charles told Prince Harry his lawsuit against media was 'suicide mission'
Prince Harry eyes 'watered' as psychic told Princess Diana is 'very proud' of him

Prince Harry eyes 'watered' as psychic told Princess Diana is 'very proud' of him
Prince Harry was not 'surprised' when Palace 'cut ties' after Megxit

Prince Harry was not 'surprised' when Palace 'cut ties' after Megxit
Prince Harry believed Palace could never take his 'real uniform' after title strip

Prince Harry believed Palace could never take his 'real uniform' after title strip
Prince Harry talks about time Archie 'smashed' Gan-Gan Queen Christmas 'ornament'

Prince Harry talks about time Archie 'smashed' Gan-Gan Queen Christmas 'ornament'
Prince Harry talks about 'leaving' hospital with 'unborn child'

Prince Harry talks about 'leaving' hospital with 'unborn child'
Prince Harry admits feeling ‘totally’ helpless ‘four times’ in life

Prince Harry admits feeling ‘totally’ helpless ‘four times’ in life
Starry 'Dungeons & Dragons' film brings fantasy game to big screen

Starry 'Dungeons & Dragons' film brings fantasy game to big screen