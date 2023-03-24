 
Showbiz
Friday Mar 24 2023
By
Web Desk

Parineeti Chopra opens up about her 'big heartbreak'

By
Web Desk

Friday Mar 24, 2023

Parineeti Chopra talks about her break-up with rumoured bf Charit Desai
Parineeti Chopra talks about her break-up with rumoured bf Charit Desai

Parineeti Chopra reveals she had one big heartbreak in her life and it was the worst.

In an interview with Pinkvilla, the Ishaqzaade actor spoke casually about her breakup with rumoured boyfriend Charit Desai.

She stated: “I have gone through one big heartbreak, and I think it’ll be the only one. Honestly, I was a mess. It was the worst time in my life because I had not seen any kind of rejection until then. I needed my family the most. But if anything changed in terms of maturity, it’s all because of that. I thank God for giving me that phase early on in my life.”

When she was asked to give updates about her latest boyfriend, Chopra responded: “I like to keep some mystery around it. I don’t like to confirm or deny it.”

At present, there are rumours of her dating politician Raghav Chadha. The duo was also clicked outside a restaurant together on March 23.

Fans are speculating if it was just a casual meetup or there is something going on between the two.

On the work front, Parineeti Chopra was last seen in film Uunchai alongside Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher and Boman Irani, reports Indiatoday. 

More From Showbiz:

Aamir Khan's '3 idiots' to get a sequel?: Kareena Kapoor drops hint

Aamir Khan's '3 idiots' to get a sequel?: Kareena Kapoor drops hint
'Mardaani' director Pradeep Sarkar dies at 67

'Mardaani' director Pradeep Sarkar dies at 67
Nawazuddin Siddiqui has 'one condition' to make settlement with wife Aaliya

Nawazuddin Siddiqui has 'one condition' to make settlement with wife Aaliya
Anushka Sharma poses in purple gown with hubby Virat Kohli

Anushka Sharma poses in purple gown with hubby Virat Kohli

Anubhav Sinha reveals he was ‘hurt’ when SRK called Ra One ‘flop’

Anubhav Sinha reveals he was ‘hurt’ when SRK called Ra One ‘flop’
Guneet Monga reveals secret ‘Oscar winner’ recipe of film

Guneet Monga reveals secret ‘Oscar winner’ recipe of film

Akshay Kumar gets injured during shoot of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan

Akshay Kumar gets injured during shoot of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan

Anshula Kapoor looks ethereal in black bodysuit, Janhvi Kapoor reacts

Anshula Kapoor looks ethereal in black bodysuit, Janhvi Kapoor reacts

Aditya Roy Kapur plays suspect in Gumraah, trailer released

Aditya Roy Kapur plays suspect in Gumraah, trailer released

Rajkummar Rao stuns Hansal Mehta in Bheed

Rajkummar Rao stuns Hansal Mehta in Bheed

Kartik Aaryan spends ‘tough’ day at shoot, worries fans

Kartik Aaryan spends ‘tough’ day at shoot, worries fans

'RRR' song 'Natu Natu' gets tribute from 'Quick Style'

'RRR' song 'Natu Natu' gets tribute from 'Quick Style'