 
Showbiz
Friday Mar 24 2023
By
Web Desk

Aamir Khan's '3 idiots' to get a sequel?: Kareena Kapoor drops hint

By
Web Desk

Friday Mar 24, 2023

3 idiots also starred Sharman Joshi, R Madhavan and Kareena Kapoor
'3 idiots' also starred Sharman Joshi, R Madhavan and Kareena Kapoor

Rajkumar Hirani’s blockbuster film 3 idiots starring Aamir Khan, Sharman Joshi and R Madhavan in the lead roles might be getting another sequel.

Earlier today, Kareena Kapoor, who also played a key role in the film, dropped a video hinting fans towards a sequel. She wrote: "I can't believe this!! How can they do this without me? @bomanirani have they kept it a secret from you also?"

In the video, she highlighted the recent meetup of the trio during the promotions of Sharman’s Gujrati film Congratulations.

Bebo said in the video that the three actors are up to something and they are hiding a secret from all of us. She mentioned that this meeting could not be just a movie promotion but 'Something is fishy'. She added: "I think they are cunning for a sequel. This smells like a sequel for sure.”

Towards the end of the video, the lead actress of Hirani’s 3 idiots can be seen making a call to Boman Irani, who played virus in the film. 

This video clip has made fans excited and they wish and pray that the official announcement of the sequel comes out soon, reports Pinkvilla.

Film 3 idiots was released in 2009. In the movie, Farhan and Raju steps out to search for their long lost college friend Rancho. During their trip, they recall memories of their friend who always encouraged them to think differently even if the rest of the world labelled them as idiots. 

More From Showbiz:

Parineeti Chopra opens up about her 'big heartbreak'

Parineeti Chopra opens up about her 'big heartbreak'

'Mardaani' director Pradeep Sarkar dies at 67

'Mardaani' director Pradeep Sarkar dies at 67
Nawazuddin Siddiqui has 'one condition' to make settlement with wife Aaliya

Nawazuddin Siddiqui has 'one condition' to make settlement with wife Aaliya
Anushka Sharma poses in purple gown with hubby Virat Kohli

Anushka Sharma poses in purple gown with hubby Virat Kohli

Anubhav Sinha reveals he was ‘hurt’ when SRK called Ra One ‘flop’

Anubhav Sinha reveals he was ‘hurt’ when SRK called Ra One ‘flop’
Guneet Monga reveals secret ‘Oscar winner’ recipe of film

Guneet Monga reveals secret ‘Oscar winner’ recipe of film

Akshay Kumar gets injured during shoot of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan

Akshay Kumar gets injured during shoot of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan

Anshula Kapoor looks ethereal in black bodysuit, Janhvi Kapoor reacts

Anshula Kapoor looks ethereal in black bodysuit, Janhvi Kapoor reacts

Aditya Roy Kapur plays suspect in Gumraah, trailer released

Aditya Roy Kapur plays suspect in Gumraah, trailer released

Rajkummar Rao stuns Hansal Mehta in Bheed

Rajkummar Rao stuns Hansal Mehta in Bheed

Kartik Aaryan spends ‘tough’ day at shoot, worries fans

Kartik Aaryan spends ‘tough’ day at shoot, worries fans

'RRR' song 'Natu Natu' gets tribute from 'Quick Style'

'RRR' song 'Natu Natu' gets tribute from 'Quick Style'