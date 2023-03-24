Sara Ali Khan shares 'one thing' she learnt about showbiz in five years

Sara Ali Khan made her acting debut with 'Kedaranth' in 2018

Sara Ali Khan, who made her acting debut with Kedarnath in 2018, shares that she learnt adhering to the process of selecting scripts in her five year old career.

During an interview, she was asked if she prefers taking advice for script selection.

Sara responded: “Advices are always welcome but it doesn’t make sense to sign a film till I am convinced. There have been times when I was not convinced and it’s a good feeling to do those films. In today’s time, there is no formula.

“In life I value my time a lot – be it work time or free time. It’s not just about that Friday, its about the Wednesday’s and the Thursday’s on the set. If I am not enjoying and learning through the process, then what’s the point.”

Sara stated: “Now I am hungry for characters which are meaty. We are very lucky to be actors and live the life of people whom we don’t know. It’s boring to be Sara again and again. I want people to not imagine me in a certain genre.”

She further revealed that she is open to exploring diverse genres as well, reports Pinkvilla.

“I want to do a comedy. It’s about getting the right script. I want to explore every genre but yeah, comedy will be great.”

Sara Ali Khan will be next seen in Gaslight that is set to release on March 31 on Disney+Hotstar.