Friday Mar 24 2023
Web Desk

Prince William in ‘utter betrayal’: ‘Patience wearing thin’

Web Desk

Friday Mar 24, 2023

Prince William is feeling absolutely done’ with Prince Harry and feels ‘completely betrayed’

An inside source close to The Daily Beast made these revelations.

The insiders warn of Prince William’s ‘limited level of patience’ is ‘very near’ to the brim.

Especially in light of the fact that he feels “utterly betrayed” by Prince Harry.

“He hates him for what he has done to the family in the books and interviews.”

In light of this, “he will support whatever decision his dad makes but it’s no secret he would prefer it if Harry wasn’t [at the coronation], or, indeed, never stepped foot in England again.”

