 
entertainment
Friday Mar 24 2023
By
Web Desk

Snoop Dogg ‘down’ to perform at King Charles’ coronation

By
Web Desk

Friday Mar 24, 2023

file footage

Snoop Dogg is all up for the idea of performing at King Charles upcoming coronation ceremony!

Talking to The Sun this week, the Drop It Like It's Hot hitmaker shared that he wants to perform at King Charles coronation ceremony scheduled to take place on May 6, 2023 at the Westminster Abbey.

The rapper quipped: “I’m down to perform at the coronation. Make it happen.”

This comes amid reports that British stars including Adele, Elton John, and Harry Styles have declined to perform at the royal ceremony.

Snoop Dogg, real name Calvin Broadus, has long held respect for the British royal family, last talking about the late Queen Elizabeth in a 2015 interview to acknowledge her support of his 1996 UK Tour that was marred with murder allegations that he was later acquitted for.

“When they tried to kick me out of England, the Queen made a comment that her grandbabies loved Snoop Doggy Dogg, and he had done no wrong in Britain, so she gave me permission to be here,” Snoop shared at the time.

“Those grandbabies grew up to be Prince William and Harry, so I had influence on them, and they had influence on their grandmother, which enabled me to get into this beautiful country. They love my music, and it is what it is,” he also stated. 

More From Entertainment:

Hongjoong from K-pop group Ateez thanks senior idols

Hongjoong from K-pop group Ateez thanks senior idols
Jimin from BTS to perform on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

Jimin from BTS to perform on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon
Demi Lovato reimagines 'Heart Attack' after 10 years of its release

Demi Lovato reimagines 'Heart Attack' after 10 years of its release
Buckingham Palace confirms King Charles France visit postponed

Buckingham Palace confirms King Charles France visit postponed
K-pop group Stray Kids to make appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live

K-pop group Stray Kids to make appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live
Jennifer Aniston meets ‘Friends’ child star Mae Whitman 26 years later

Jennifer Aniston meets ‘Friends’ child star Mae Whitman 26 years later
Selena Gomez implores fans to be kind after Hailey Bieber call: 'want this all to stop'

Selena Gomez implores fans to be kind after Hailey Bieber call: 'want this all to stop'
K-pop band IVE reveal comeback schedule for new album

K-pop band IVE reveal comeback schedule for new album
Johnny Depp admits he’s a shy person as he chooses quiet life in Somerset

Johnny Depp admits he’s a shy person as he chooses quiet life in Somerset
Lia from K-pop group Itzy talks about the group’s identity

Lia from K-pop group Itzy talks about the group’s identity

EXO’s Kai and New Jeans earn high Circle chart rankings

EXO’s Kai and New Jeans earn high Circle chart rankings
Tom Cruise avoids Will Smith to protect his own ‘reputation’ in Hollywood

Tom Cruise avoids Will Smith to protect his own ‘reputation’ in Hollywood