Taylor Swift continues her charitable streak on Eras Tour

Taylor Swift kicked off her much-awaited Eras Tour this spring and she has been making ‘generous’ donations to the food banks along the way.

Swift, currently performing in sold-out stadiums, reportedly left a donation to the Arizona Food Bank Network.

The specific group supports five regional food banks and roughly 1,000 food pantries and agencies, according to its website.

“It’s not every day that you get a call from someone who works for Taylor Swift, so we were dubious at first, but happily, it turned out to be absolutely real,” Terri Shoemaker, vice president of external relations at the organization, told local outlet AZ Central.

Terri further said Swift’s PR agent revealed the singer was planning to continue her generous streak hoping to “make a positive impact in the communities” while she’s touring.

“Donations like this from very high-profile people like Taylor Swift help denote that hunger is still a problem in the U.S. It’s here and it’s a problem across the country,” Shoemaker said.

“We don’t know about you, but we’re feeling grateful on this day, March 22!” they wrote on Instagram. “@TaylorSwift has made a generous gift to Three Square, allowing us to provide thousands of meals to families and individuals struggling with hunger. Thank you to Ms. Swift for supporting our mission and the local community.”

Swift is set to perform several shows in Nevada this weekend.