Friday Mar 24 2023
Jennifer Aniston meets ‘Friends’ child star Mae Whitman 26 years later

Friday Mar 24, 2023

Jennifer Aniston had a surprise reunion with one of the Friends actors backstage at a U.S. talk show and fans were left in awe.

Aniston, 54, on Wednesday, appeared on Live with Kelly and Ryan to promote her upcoming comedy flick the Murder Mystery with co-star Adam Sandler.

She reunited with a surprising Friends guest star: Mae Whitman, who played the girl scout who Ross Geller (David Schwimmer) accidentally knocks down the stairs in season three, episode 10, The One Where Rachel Quits.

During their sweet reunion, Whitman told Aniston, "I was on Friends. I played the girl that gets knocked down the stairs with the Girl Scout cookies."

Aniston looked shocked and said, "Oh, my god," while Whitman thanked the Morning Show actress for being kind to her on the Friends set.

"I just wanted to say hi because you were so kind to me. It was my favorite show and you really made me feel like I was a part of the cast. And you were so kind and you hugged me. Thank you. It's always stayed with me," Whitman said.

Aniston replied, "I'm so glad you're good!" Whitman then added, "It's so nice to see you. You're amazing," before the pair hugged.

