Friday Mar 24 2023
Hongjoong from K-pop group Ateez thanks senior idols

Friday Mar 24, 2023

The group held two world tours in 2022 which began in Seoul
K-pop band Ateez discussed their world tours and their feelings about performing on a large scale. The group held two world tours in 2022 which began in Seoul and then continued on to different countries.

Hongjoong expressed his gratitude to the senior idols that have paved the way for them to perform all over the world: 

“Other senior groups, especially BTS, achieved good results and created this environment for us. That is how all this is possible, so I think we still aren’t enough to receive the title of ‘representative.’ We want to play our part so that other colleagues and we can show a good image on the world stage. Like the tour, we want to show a good side of ourselves one by one and achieve good results so that in time, ATEEZ can be known as a group that contributed to further growing K-Pop.”

