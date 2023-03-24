 
Anshuman Jha reveals reason behind two ceremonies with Sierra Winters

Anshuman Jha and Sierra Winters tied the knot in United States. Later this month, the couple decided to have an Indian wedding ceremony as well. They had a Maithil ceremony where they translated the vows to Hindi.

Talking about the anatomy of two ceremonies, Jha said, “Vedic wedding was always on the cards for us, but Covid and visa issues restricted the celebrations last year.” Adding, he said, “Sierra is actually more Indian than most people that I know. She went through every custom in totality. We both even did the no-salt fast for four days after our wedding to culminate the ceremony. She loves and respects India and its traditions immensely; she had a blast at the haldi, mehendi and sangeet,”

Not only his wife Sierra, but her family also was equally enthusiastic about the Indian ceremony. Jha said, “They understood some of the traditions by themselves. For the rest, we had a parallel translation of the mantras being recited into English, as we wanted everyone to understand what was being said so that we lived up to the sacred vows we took. After the wedding, the two of us went and fed jaggery to the cows at the Govardhan Eco Village (Maharashtra). And that was an incredible experience.”

