Saturday Mar 25 2023
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle hemorrhaging ‘from the first draw’

Saturday Mar 25, 2023

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly hemorrhaging money because of their inflated lifestyle costs.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s financial situation has been brought to light by an inside source close to the couple.

Per the insiders findings, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are beginning to look “strapped for cash” despite having bagged over $100 million in a single deal.

Currently, their bills have been stacking up, alongside their mortgage payments, and security costs which come around, $2 million a year for security

The source's admissions were shared to RadarOnline, and there they claimed, “Harry said he wants privacy, but he's willing to do anything to stay in the spotlight to get more money rolling in.”

