 
entertainment
Saturday Mar 25 2023
By
Web Desk

BBC moves to swing axe on ‘New World Order’, Frankie Boyle reacts

By
Web Desk

Saturday Mar 25, 2023

BBC moves to swing axe on ‘New World Order’, Frankie Boyle reacts
BBC moves to swing axe on ‘New World Order’, Frankie Boyle reacts 

BBC show host revealed that he was “not surprised” from the broadcaster decision to nixed his comedy show. 

The 50-year- old headed the cult comedy show for six seasons span.

But the British broadcast have moved to swing axe on the series.

“We would like to thank Frankie Boyle and all those involved for six great series of New World Order,” a spokesperson for the BBC said.

“We look forward to seeing what he does next on the BBC,” the statement added.

Later, the Swedish comic slammed the broadcaster on Twitter.

“Ah well, there’s to be no more New World Order on the BBC. Not surprising in the current climate, I suppose.”

He continued, “Just very grateful to have had six series of working with the funniest people in the business.”

The BBC show was described as, “A burst of bile from Boyle. In an attempt to make sense of the bewildering world we live in, Frankie Boyle dissects the week’s news with comedians, journalists and his audience.”

More From Entertainment:

Jimin from BTS debuts in Top 30 of UK charts

Jimin from BTS debuts in Top 30 of UK charts
Sam Neill on ‘Peaky Blinders’ assault scene: ‘Most horrible’ to film

Sam Neill on ‘Peaky Blinders’ assault scene: ‘Most horrible’ to film
BTS’ Jimin surpasses 1 million sales on Hanteo Chart

BTS’ Jimin surpasses 1 million sales on Hanteo Chart
Gigi Hadid ‘won’t mind’ if her ex-boyfriend Zayn Malik dates Selena Gomez

Gigi Hadid ‘won’t mind’ if her ex-boyfriend Zayn Malik dates Selena Gomez
Everything Everywhere’ filmmakers react to ‘Star Wars’ criticism

Everything Everywhere’ filmmakers react to ‘Star Wars’ criticism

‘Not the right time’: Relief in Paris over King Charles pullout

‘Not the right time’: Relief in Paris over King Charles pullout
Jimin from BTS tops iTunes charts globally

Jimin from BTS tops iTunes charts globally
'John Wick' director spills how he and Keanu Reeves came up with 'Chapter 4'

'John Wick' director spills how he and Keanu Reeves came up with 'Chapter 4'
Mark Strong punch makes Adam Sandler ‘cry

Mark Strong punch makes Adam Sandler ‘cry
Selena Gomez, Hailey Bieber begin following each other on Instagram amid 'feud'

Selena Gomez, Hailey Bieber begin following each other on Instagram amid 'feud'
‘John Wick’ filmmaker on Rina Sawayama debut: ‘She just nailed it’

‘John Wick’ filmmaker on Rina Sawayama debut: ‘She just nailed it’
Kanye West exes Julia Fox, Amber Rose compare their relationship with rapper

Kanye West exes Julia Fox, Amber Rose compare their relationship with rapper