BBC moves to swing axe on ‘New World Order’, Frankie Boyle reacts

BBC show host revealed that he was “not surprised” from the broadcaster decision to nixed his comedy show.



The 50-year- old headed the cult comedy show for six seasons span.

But the British broadcast have moved to swing axe on the series.

“We would like to thank Frankie Boyle and all those involved for six great series of New World Order,” a spokesperson for the BBC said.

“We look forward to seeing what he does next on the BBC,” the statement added.

Later, the Swedish comic slammed the broadcaster on Twitter.

“Ah well, there’s to be no more New World Order on the BBC. Not surprising in the current climate, I suppose.”

He continued, “Just very grateful to have had six series of working with the funniest people in the business.”

The BBC show was described as, “A burst of bile from Boyle. In an attempt to make sense of the bewildering world we live in, Frankie Boyle dissects the week’s news with comedians, journalists and his audience.”