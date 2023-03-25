 
entertainment
Saturday Mar 25 2023
By
Web Desk

Selena Gomez, Hailey Bieber begin following each other on Instagram amid 'feud'

By
Web Desk

Saturday Mar 25, 2023

Selena Gomez, Hailey Bieber begin following each other on Instagram amid feud
Selena Gomez, Hailey Bieber begin following each other on Instagram amid 'feud'

Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber have recently started following each other on Instagram in the wake of their “feud”.

Both stars’ sweet gesture came hours after the singer requested people to “stop trolling Hailey” on the internet.

Selena Gomez, Hailey Bieber begin following each other on Instagram amid feud

Earlier on March 24, Selena posted a note on her social media in which she revealed that Hailey had been receiving death threats and “hateful negativity”.

“This isn't what I stand for. No one should have to experience hate or bullying. I've always advocated for kindness and really want this all to stop,” said the 30-year-old songstress.

After Selena’s post, Hailey expressed her gratitude to the singer for calling out online trolls as she wrote, “I want to thank Selena for speaking out, as her and I have been discussing the last few weeks how to move past this ongoing narrative between her and I.”

Selena Gomez, Hailey Bieber begin following each other on Instagram amid feud

“Things can be taken out of context or construed differently than they were intended. We all need to be more thoughtful about what we post and what we say, including myself,” stated Hailey.

In the end, Hailey added, “I believe love will always be bigger than hate and negativity and there is always an opportunity to meet each other with more empathy or compassion.”

Meanwhile, Selena doesn’t follow ex Justin Bieber on photo-sharing app.

More From Entertainment:

Everything Everywhere’ filmmakers react to ‘Star Wars’ criticism

Everything Everywhere’ filmmakers react to ‘Star Wars’ criticism

‘Not the right time’: Relief in Paris over King Charles pullout

‘Not the right time’: Relief in Paris over King Charles pullout
Jimin from BTS tops iTunes charts globally

Jimin from BTS tops iTunes charts globally
'John Wick' director spills how he and Keanu Reeves came up with 'Chapter 4'

'John Wick' director spills how he and Keanu Reeves came up with 'Chapter 4'
Mark Strong punch makes Adam Sandler ‘cry

Mark Strong punch makes Adam Sandler ‘cry
BBC moves to swing axe on ‘New World Order’, Frankie Boyle reacts

BBC moves to swing axe on ‘New World Order’, Frankie Boyle reacts

‘John Wick’ filmmaker on Rina Sawayama debut: ‘She just nailed it’

‘John Wick’ filmmaker on Rina Sawayama debut: ‘She just nailed it’
Kanye West exes Julia Fox, Amber Rose compare their relationship with rapper

Kanye West exes Julia Fox, Amber Rose compare their relationship with rapper
Lilibet, Archie may ignore ‘rigid rules’ at King Charles coronation

Lilibet, Archie may ignore ‘rigid rules’ at King Charles coronation
Florence Pugh makes musical debut as singer and songwriter

Florence Pugh makes musical debut as singer and songwriter
Sam Neill discusses about ONE Aussie star who ‘ignored’ him for 30 years

Sam Neill discusses about ONE Aussie star who ‘ignored’ him for 30 years
Jay-Z's net worth soars to $2.5 billion

Jay-Z's net worth soars to $2.5 billion