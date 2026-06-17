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Shakira sparks dating rumours with 'The Lincoln Lawyer' star Manuel

Shakira enjoy a dinner together with Manuel Garcia-Rulfo after saying dating is not on her radar

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Geo News Digital Desk
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Published June 17, 2026

Shakira sparks dating rumours with The Lincoln Lawyer star Manuel
Shakira sparks dating rumours with 'The Lincoln Lawyer' star Manuel 

Shakira sparked dating rumours with Manuel Garcia-Rulfo after previously revealing that she had put her love life on pause.

The Colombian superstar and the Mexican actor recently enjoyed a dinner together.

With their undeniable chemistry and beaming smiles, netizens are speculating that something more could be developing between them.

On Monday night, June 15, the Waka Waka hitmaker was spotted leaving the Sunset Tower Hotel in Los Angeles with Manuel, 45.

The photos circulating on social media captured the two laughing together as they waited for their car.

While the Hips Don’t Lie songstress opted for a edgy night-out look, The Lincoln Lawyer star sported a casual fit.

The artist who recently inaugurated the 2026 FIFA World Cup was wearing a low-cut, black corset-style tank top paired with high-waisted, dark-wash flare jeans detailed with a statement metal buckle belt.

In addition to an ultra-high, chunky platform heels peeking from beneath her long denim hems, she completed the look with a black leather jacket draped over her arm and a small black shoulder handbag.

As for the Netflix series actor, he looed relaxed in an oversized black casual button-down shirt worn open at the collar over a dark base shirt.

Straight-leg classic blue jeans and dark leather boots round out the outfit.

The pair’s outing came a few weeks after Shakira talked about dating, motherhood and life after her breakup with Barcelona star Gerard Piqué.

“I’m not thinking of future partners,” she told the interviewer then, adding that her focus is entirely on her children and career.

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