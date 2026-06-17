Jelly Roll makes first stage presence after Bunnie Xo divorce news

Jelly Roll made his first public appearance onstage after news of his divorce sent fans into a frenzy.

The 41-year-old country star stepped back into the spotlight without his wedding ring.

According to several news outlets including People, the Save Me singer filed for divorce in Williamson County, Tennessee on May 18.

About two weeks later, he returned to the stage at Nashville's Nissan Stadium during CMA Fest on Saturday, June 6, with a notable detail that would have hinted at the unexpected split then.

He wasn’t wearing his wedding ring at the show.

Although he used to wear his black tungsten ring often, the Son of a Sinner vocalist hasn't worn the wedding band publicly in quite some time, including at a public appearance with Bunnie, 46, in February.

The real reason appeared to be his recent 300-lb. weight loss caused the ring to no longer fit.

The estranged couple began dating more than a decade ago after meeting at one of Jelly's, whose real name is Jason DeFord, 2015 concerts at the Country Saloon in Las Vegas.

They got engaged the following year and secretly tied the knot in a courthouse ceremony later that same night.

The two renewed their vows at the same chapel in 2023.