Bunnie Xo breaks silence after Jelly Roll divorce filing

Bunnie Xo is not saying much directly, but her social media activity is doing plenty of the talking.

Just days after news broke that Jelly Roll had filed for divorce, fans began dissecting a series of cryptic posts shared by the Dumb Blonde podcast host – starting with one TikTok that quickly grabbed attention.

The video featured the text, “Women's intuition when that s--- don't add up,” while Bunnie appeared to have a sudden realisation before mouthing, “Mother f—.”

The timing immediately raised eyebrows. The clip was posted on May 20, just two days after Jelly Roll filed for divorce, citing irreconcilable differences.

But that was not the only post fueling speculation.

Around the same period, Bunnie shared a glamorous lingerie photo alongside the caption, “She's getting her sparkle back,” prompting followers to wonder whether she was signaling a fresh chapter.

Elsewhere, she posted a screenshot of a text message reading, “Come here, let me show you what love feels like,” and later reposted a humorous video featuring the line, “ 'You're embarrassing cut it out,' ” followed by, “Me about to take it up a notch:”.

While neither Bunnie nor Jelly Roll has publicly addressed the meaning behind the posts, fans have been busy connecting dots online.

The split comes as a surprise to many followers who watched the couple’s unconventional love story unfold over the years.

After meeting at one of Jelly Roll’s concerts in 2015, they got engaged onstage and secretly married the same night. In 2023, they even returned to renew their vows.

Adding to the emotional contrast, Jelly Roll praised his wife during his Grammy acceptance speech earlier this year.

“I want to thank my beautiful wife,” he said. “I would have never changed my life without you.”

Now, as fans search for answers, Bunnie’s latest posts have become the internet’s newest mystery.