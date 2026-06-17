Robert Thurman, Uma Thurman's father, dies at 84

Robert Thurman, the renowned Buddhist scholar, author and father is actress Uma Thurman, has died at the age of 84.

His passing was announced by Tibet House US, the cultural nonprofit he helped establish to preserve and promote Tibetan heritage.

“We are deeply saddened to announce that Robert A.F. Thurman @bob__thurman, prominent American Buddhist scholar, co-founder of Tibet House US, author and translator whose teachings shaped countless lives, died Tuesday morning, June 16, in Woodstock, New York,” the organization shared in a statement.

The announcement included the sacred Tibetan mantra “Om Mani Padme Hum,” a symbol of compassion in Tibetan Buddhism. The Thurman family has requested privacy.

For many, Thurman was not just an academic – he was a bridge between Eastern philosophy and Western audiences.

Over a career spanning decades, he served as the Jey Tsong Khapa Professor of Indo-Tibetan Buddhist Studies at Columbia University and became one of America’s most recognized voices on Tibetan Buddhism.

Tributes quickly followed.

“A giant has left the stage. Robert Thurman helped build a bridge between the wisdom of Tibet and the modern world without sacrificing depth, rigor, humor, or humanity,” meditation teacher Ben Decker wrote.

Thurman often spoke passionately about Tibetan culture and its values.

“Tibetan culture is based on a set of principles from the heart of the Buddha’s movement — individualism, nonviolence, educationalism, altruism, and egalitarianism,” he once said.

Despite moving comfortably between academic circles and celebrity connections, Thurman never saw a contradiction.

“Of course, having a wonderful daughter like Uma is a special bit of good karma — and we are very proud of her,” he said in a past interview.

He is survived by his wife, Nena Thurman, and his children, including actress Uma Thurman.

With his passing, the world loses not only a scholar, but a storyteller who spent a lifetime making ancient wisdom feel remarkably human.