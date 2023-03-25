K-pop group Ateez say they hope to perform until they’re old

They just finished wrapping up two major world tours

K-pop band Ateez gave an interview recently in Seoul where they discussed for how long they’d like to continue performing. They just finished wrapping up two major world tours.

Wooyoung discussed their long-term goals and the image that they want to show their fans: “When it comes to goals, it is to find the middle ground between what ATINY wants to see and ATEEZ’s identity. Also, since our goal is to be a group that promotes for a long time, like senior groups such as Shinhwa, we want to show a lot of good performances and images. We told our fans that we would dance ‘Hala Hala’ even when we become grandfathers, and they liked that.”

They also touched upon their feelings concerning their global popularity: “I seem to think that way as the scale of the concert venues grows. I am grateful that many people came to the concert to see us. I am grateful because it is not an easy task to come. These days, I feel like I want to meet more ATINYs.”