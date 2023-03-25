 
Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor make red carpet appearance together

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor are an item now. They are often spotted together and slowly, they have started becoming ‘power couple’ of B-town. They stepped together on red carpet of Bollywood Hungama Style Icon Awards and looked absolutely stunning.

In a video shared by a paparazzi account, Malaika and Arjun are seen arm in arm on red carpet. Arjun has opted for a white t-shirt paired up with a velvet shiny blazer while Malaika, keeping her charm intact wore a black backless gown with her hair tied up in a braid.

Bollywood Hungama Style Icon Awards took place on Friday where stars like Janhvi Kapoor, Sidharth Malhotra, Rashmika Mandanna, Ananya Panday, Ameesha Patel, Anushka Sharma, Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon, Mouni Roy, Kartik Aaryan and Karan Kundra made an appearance.

Earlier today, Arjun shared a heart-warming note about his late mother on account of her 11th death anniversary. 

