Jessica Simpson scripted pilot 'Open Book' not going ahead with pilot at Amazon Freevee

Saturday Mar 25 2023
Saturday Mar 25, 2023

Jessica Simpson's memoir Open Book is going ahead with the scripted pilot at Amazon Freevee.

The pilot based on Jessica Simpson's best-selling memoir Open Book is looking to sign with another streamer.

As per Variety, the scripted pilot was ordered at Amazon Freevee back in October, with Tom Kapinos set to write and executive produce and Adam Bernstein on board as a director and executive producer.

Katelyn Tarver was to star as Sadie Sparrow, a young singer based on Simpson, "while John Stamos was cast as her older songwriter, Butch. Over time, the two would develop a connection that went beyond music."

Simpson was to serve as the executive producer with Patrick Moran for his PKM Productions and Amazon Studios, Lauren Auslander and Lacy Lynch were also on board as executive producers.

