 
Showbiz
Saturday Mar 25 2023
By
Web Desk

Sunil Grover recalls time when he was replaced in show

By
Web Desk

Saturday Mar 25, 2023

Sunil Grover revisits his days of struggle
Sunil Grover revisits his days of struggle 

Actor cum comedian Sunil Grover looks back the time when he was struggling as an artist. He recalls that how he was once replaced in a show without being informed and how it affected him.

Speaking to Hindustan Times, he said, “There was a show in which I got replaced within 3 days and they didn’t even tell me. I got to know through someone else. I didn’t feel that I could ever go back and work with the same people. I had gone in a shell for almost a month and I thought I will never pursue this. I don’t know what kind of stubbornness made me want to try again.”

He further added, “I want to request everyone to never judge yourself based on the number of followers. Only your self worth can decide that. I have seen many people go into depression because of that.”

On the work front, Sunil will be seen in Jawan starring Shah Rukh Khan next. 

