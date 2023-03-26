 
entertainment
Sunday Mar 26 2023
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to ensure celebration for Archie on ‘momentous day’

Sunday Mar 26, 2023

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have expectation for their son Prince Archie’s fourth birthday after the Coronation ceremony has wrapped.

The date of the Coronation, May 6th, falls on the same day as Archie’s fourth birthday.

According to a source that told OK!, the Duke and Duchess may bring their children to the UK even though they are considered to go to Westminster Abbey, via Express.co.uk.

“The Sussexes have asked for some kind of celebration or acknowledgement to be factored into the day’s plans to ensure that his fourth birthday won’t get lost during the momentous day,” the source told the outlet.

During the Trooping of the Colour for last year’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations, Harry and Meghan had agreed not to appear on the balcony, which royal author Omid Scobie in his column for Yahoo! News called it a mutual decision.

He wrote “both sides” had thought it was best they were not there, although they were still “keen” to celebrate the occasion.

A royal insider claimed earlier this year it was “unlikely” the Sussexes would be invited onto the balcony for the Coronation, according to the Mail on Sunday.

However, if the Duke does attend, he would not be playing an official role in proceedings, unlike his brother the Prince William who will be expected to “pay homage” to his father.

As for now, there is no official word on whether Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will be attending the Coronation, even though they have received the official invitation. 

