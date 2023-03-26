 
Showbiz
Sunday Mar 26 2023
By
Web Desk

Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha to tie the knot soon?:Reports

By
Web Desk

Sunday Mar 26, 2023

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha studied together in London School of Economics
Rumours have been circulating around regarding Parineeti Chopra dating AAP MP Ragahv Chadha after pictures of them meeting for lunch and dinner went viral.

As per the reports of TOI, the couple’s family has started doing discussions related to their marriage.

Raghav and Parineeti are tight-lipped about their relationship but the one thing that is for sure is that the two of them are friends as they studied together at the London School of Economics. The duo got along well and shared common interests, reports.

Sources also claim that the rumoured couple’s families have known each other for a while now and they will be making an official announcement soon.

TOI revealed: “There has been no formal ceremony yet, but the families are discussing it and there will be some ceremony soon. Both families are happy about the two being together, but fixing a date for any ceremony is difficult considering the two are busy with their respective schedules. The ceremony will be a small, intimate affair with close family members.”

Ever since Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha have been spotted together, fans are speculating if they are dating or not. Sources also learnt that they are simply good friends and not dating each other, reports Indiatoday.  

