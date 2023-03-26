Manoj Bajpayee reveals ‘why’ he was casted in Veer Zaara

Manoj Bajpayee reveals he did Veer Zaara only because of Yash Chopra

Manoj Bajpayee got his first career break through Shah Rukh Khan starrer Veer Zaara which was a post partition romance film helmed by Yash Chopra. In a recent interview, he opened up about his selection in the film.

He appeared in an interview with Humans of Bombay where he talked about how excited he was to be working with national superstar Shah Rukh Khan. But he also revealed he worked mainly because Yash Chopra requested him to do so.

He said, “No offence to him (Shah Rukh), but I did this film because Mr Yash Chopra called me up and requested me to be a part of it. He was a big fan of my performance in Pinjar and once he saw the film in Delhi with Lal Krishna Advani ji, Atal Bihari Vajpayee ji, he was thoroughly impressed with my performance. That’s when he thought of offering me this role.”

He further said, “It was a guest appearance; I was there only for four-five days. He treated me as good as anyone on the sets. I was welcomed so royally in that film family, the Veer Zaara family. I enjoyed every moment of shooting with Yash Chopra ji.”