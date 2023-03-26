 
entertainment
Sunday Mar 26 2023
By
Web Desk

Seungmin from K-pop group Stray Kids gets mistaken as a fan

By
Web Desk

Sunday Mar 26, 2023

. He explained that he visited a Starbucks when exploring the city
. He explained that he visited a Starbucks when exploring the city

Seungmin from the K-pop group Stray Kids is mistaken as a fan of the group in Atlanta. They performed in the city as a part of their second world tour called Maniac.

These shows were rescheduled from July 3rd when band members Felix, I.N, and Lee Know tested positive for Covid-19. They added a third day for the rescheduled shows on March 23rd and sold out the State Farm Arena which has a capacity of around twenty thousand.

As they prepare for their shows in Forth Worth, Seungmin shared a story from his time in Atlanta. He explained that he visited a Starbucks when exploring the city and was dressed head to toe in the group’s merchandise.

While there, the barista recognized the merch and asked Seungmin if he was a fan of the group. They then asked him if he attended the concert to which he replied in the affirmative and told them he had a great time. 

More From Entertainment:

Fans reveal sweet moment between BTS’ Jimin and Jimmy Fallon

Fans reveal sweet moment between BTS’ Jimin and Jimmy Fallon
'John Wick' director pays tribute to Lance Reddick

'John Wick' director pays tribute to Lance Reddick
Ariana Madix comes out strong amid 'Scandoval'

Ariana Madix comes out strong amid 'Scandoval'
Jonathan Majors wears 'FREEDOM' cap amid court exit

Jonathan Majors wears 'FREEDOM' cap amid court exit
Kanye West's new Insta post baffles '21 Jump Street' director

Kanye West's new Insta post baffles '21 Jump Street' director
What makes Tom Cruise Hollywood’s ‘least’ eligible bachelor? Deets inside

What makes Tom Cruise Hollywood’s ‘least’ eligible bachelor? Deets inside
Yeonjun from K-pop group TXT breaks down crying during concert

Yeonjun from K-pop group TXT breaks down crying during concert
Amy Robach & T.J. Holmes are no longer 'credible'?

Amy Robach & T.J. Holmes are no longer 'credible'?
Angelina Jolie sets rules for daughter Shiloh Jolie-Pitt dating life

Angelina Jolie sets rules for daughter Shiloh Jolie-Pitt dating life
Blackpink’s Rosé makes appearance in popular webtoon

Blackpink’s Rosé makes appearance in popular webtoon
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle pay $4200 to dine with 'bigger stars' in LA: report

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle pay $4200 to dine with 'bigger stars' in LA: report
Beomgyu from K-pop group TXT shows love for New Jeans

Beomgyu from K-pop group TXT shows love for New Jeans