Fans reveal sweet moment between BTS’ Jimin and Jimmy Fallon

K-pop group BTS’ fans reveal an unseen moment between Jimin and Jimmy Fallon that didn’t make it into the episode. The singer began promotions for his solo debut by appearing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

The moment that didn’t make it into the scene was when Jimmy was asking Jimin questions and the latter made a joke by lightly hitting the table and claiming that he doesn't speak English. Jimmy went along with it and jumped off his chair, exclaiming: “Now you tell me?”

The story was confirmed when a shot from the episode was revealed which showed Jimin with his fist on the table. He also performed the title track of his album Like Crazy for the first time on the show on March 25th.