Shreyas Talpade reveals viral Allu Arjun dialogue from Pushpa has been improvised

Shreyas Talpade talks about his dubbing experience from Pushpa: The Rise

Shreyas Talpade has dubbed for the Hindi version of Allu Arjun known as Pushpa: The Rise and in a recent interview he revealed that the viral dialogue from the original film has been improvised.

In an interview with The Free Press Journal, he said, "There were a lot of improvisations we did during the dubbing sessions for Pushpa. Originally, the literal translation of Allu Arjun's famous dialogue was 'Pushpa jayega nahi (Pushpa will not go)'. But to make it more impactful, we made it 'Pushpa jhukega nahi (Pushpa will not bend)' and the next thing you know, it has become a rage!”

He further added, "Similarly, the iconic 'Flower nahi, fire hai main (Not a flower, I'm fire)' dialogue did not exist in the original film. We got it improvised in the Hindi dubbed version and even after a year, people are seen referring to it. That was indeed the whole purpose; that instead of literal translation, we improvise it into something that retains the essence of the character but is also memorable for the audience."