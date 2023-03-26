 
Smriti Irani had regrets after Sushant Singh Rajput's death

Smriti Irani reveals she had regrets after Sushant SIngh Rajput's death 

Smriti Irani recently revealed that she was severely traumatized by how Sushant Singh Rajput died by killing himself. She said she has regrets till date and misses him every day.

Speaking on a recent YouTube podcast, she said, "The day Sushant died, I was on a video conference. I just couldn't... I said stop it. I felt like, why did he not call me? He should have called once. I had told that boy, 'please don't kill yourself."

She further added, "I remember feeling instantly worried about Amit. I called Amit and asked him what he was up to. He (Amit) told me he doesn't want to live, what has he (Sushant Singh Rajput) done. I got the sense that something is wrong."

Sushant was found dead at his Mumbai residence. While it looks like it was suicide, his fans and family are still not convinced and accuses the industry of cold blooded murder. 

