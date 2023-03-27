 
Showbiz
Monday Mar 27 2023
By
Web Desk

Suniel Shetty talks about son-in-law KL Rahaul, says he is very respectful

By
Web Desk

Monday Mar 27, 2023

Suniel Shetty says KL Rahul is like his own child
Suniel Shetty says 'KL Rahul is like his own child' 

Suniel Shetty, in a recent interview, spoke about his son-in-law KL Rahul, says he is very calm and respectful.

Suniel stated: “I am anxious because that’s my child (KL Rahul) playing. I would wish well for him but through his eyes and seeing him, I have started empathising and sympathising, appreciating every cricketer there is here. When your child goes through a low, it shakes you more probably than it shakes the child because he is the master of that form but you don’t know. You are seeing him as a father.”

“But then when he rises like a phoenix you feel this is something to be inspired from and this is what the team’s tough boys are. I am a proud father. Blessed is Athiya and blessed is Ahaan because he gets to learn about from him. He is calm, composed, very respectful. I don’t think I could have asked for a better son.”

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul tied the in an intimate ceremony at Shetty’s Khandala Farmhouse a few months back.

On the work front, Suniel Shetty was recently seen in series Dharavi Bank. He is currently shooting for Hera Pheri 3 with Akshay Kumar and Paresh Rawal, reports Pinkvilla. 

More From Showbiz:

Smriti Irani had regrets after Sushant Singh Rajput’s death

Smriti Irani had regrets after Sushant Singh Rajput’s death
Manoj Bajpayee says he is no longer interested in making films for limited audience

Manoj Bajpayee says he is no longer interested in making films for limited audience

Shreyas Talpade reveals viral Allu Arjun dialogue from Pushpa has been improvised

Shreyas Talpade reveals viral Allu Arjun dialogue from Pushpa has been improvised

Singer Shilpa Rao calls Lucknow ‘special place’

Singer Shilpa Rao calls Lucknow ‘special place’
Monica Chaudhary recalls when Kangana Ranaut replaced unwell male lead in play

Monica Chaudhary recalls when Kangana Ranaut replaced unwell male lead in play

Rajkummar Rao gives his two cents on viral interview with Sonam Kapoor

Rajkummar Rao gives his two cents on viral interview with Sonam Kapoor
Manoj Bajpayee reveals ‘why’ he was casted in Veer Zaara

Manoj Bajpayee reveals ‘why’ he was casted in Veer Zaara
'Karan Arjun' initially featured Shah Rukh Khan with THIS actor not Salman

'Karan Arjun' initially featured Shah Rukh Khan with THIS actor not Salman
Feroze Khan, Muneeb Butt settle months-long feud over private information leak

Feroze Khan, Muneeb Butt settle months-long feud over private information leak

Kareena Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Tabu kickstart shoot for 'The Crew'

Kareena Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Tabu kickstart shoot for 'The Crew'
Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha to tie the knot soon?:Reports

Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha to tie the knot soon?:Reports
Deepika Padukone slays in black silk saree, fans are 'obsessed'

Deepika Padukone slays in black silk saree, fans are 'obsessed'